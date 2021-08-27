Advertisement

St. Andrews community charrette brings vibrant ideas for revitalization of St. Andrews school

By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may remember the historic St. Andrews school that was shut down and sold to the county by Bay District Schools. Now it’s looking to get a new, vibrant makeover.

County and Panama City officials. as well as community members, came out to Thursday night’s St. Andrews community charrette to discuss just that.

Under state statute, the revitalization of the school has to be geared towards tourism. There were talks of changing it to a visitor center or theater. Architect Carter Quina said they should gear this project towards “cultural heritage tourism.” He said projects like museums and art galleries have a greater economic impact than beach tourism.

City Commissioner Josh Street said they’re just looking to attract more people to St. Andrews.

“I think anything that’s going to be arts-oriented, something that’s really going to bring out the creativity of the community and is really going to draw people to help us to have a more vibrant Panama City,” said Street.

Street said the next step is the architects and engineers will take back all the ideas presented Thursday night. They’ll start working with the Destination Panama City and Quality Of Life teams to make the new facility come to life.

Street said they hope to be under construction by January or February of next year.

