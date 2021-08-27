Advertisement

Walton County School District COVID-19 update

Walton County Schools
Walton County Schools(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County’s School District is now updating its covid numbers every week.

The district originally planned to update its numbers every two weeks, but administrators say they want to stay on top of the virus.

They tell us, now every Friday a weekly report will be released. During the first week of school, the district had more than 100 cases. School officials tell us the numbers have continued to climb ever since.

But they say over the last few days, they’ve noticed the numbers have remained steady.

Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Hawthorne wants to ensure everyone the school district has proper protocols in a place like hand sanitization stations, and more workers to clean the buildings.

School administrators say the most important thing is for the students and staff to stay healthy so students can continue to learn.

”At this time, masks are still recommended when you can’t social distance. And we have several other mitigating factors that come into play. We are committed to trying to keep our schools running and students and employees safe,” Hawthorne said.

However, the district has halted non-essential visitors for the next week. And they plan to revisit district covid protocols sometime next week to see if they need to be extended.

