Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant girl taken from Colorado Springs

(CBI)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An AMBER Alert was issued for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover out of Colorado Springs, Colo. Friday night.

Authorities say Ezaria was last seen Friday afternoon and believe she is with her father, Earther Lee Glover Jr., 50.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a black sedan.

Glover is considered armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Colorado Springs Police say Glover was involved in a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend and at one point, fired shots at her and her 10-year-old daughter.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NewsChannel 7 viewer Marvin Miller captured a video of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 231 in...
High-speed pursuit on Highway 231 ends in arrest
mugshot
Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace
Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in...
Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole
Bay District School Officials react to mask ruling.
Bay District Schools officials react to mask ruling
Majette Disk Golf Course completed after two years of improvements.
Majette Disk Golf Course completed after two years of improvements