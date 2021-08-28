Advertisement

Bay District Schools officials react to mask ruling

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Friday, a judge ruled that the schools in Florida could have a mask mandate, despite the governor’s previous executive order.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt to ask if this will change the current school’s mask policy.

“I do not believe there is an appetite to make our students wear masks right now,” said Husfelt. “I could be wrong. I do not think that the board wants to have that fight or that argument with parents right now and the reason for that is the lack of scientific studies for that.”

Jennifer Owen, a parent with three children at Deer Point Elementary School, said she asked the school board to call an emergency meeting and reconsider bringing back the mask mandate for staff and students.

“I feel that our students and our teachers both need to be protected on both sides,” Owen said. “Especially our elementary kids.”

Husfelt said masks might stop some people from getting the virus but he does not think it would make it go away.

“If we had the leadership of both hospitals come to me and say we really think masks would help, I would ask the school board chairman to call a special meeting at the school board right now and bring it before them and ask them to do that,” Husfelt said. “If I could have that kind of medical support. "

Husfelt said if there are any changes to be made to the district’s current mask policy for students that decision would be made at the districts next school board meeting.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NewsChannel 7 viewer Marvin Miller captured a video of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 231 in...
High-speed pursuit on Highway 231 ends in arrest
mugshot
Panama City woman faces charges after allegedly defrauding her workplace
Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in...
Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete

Latest News

Majette Disk Golf Course completed after two years of improvements.
Majette Disk Golf Course completed after two years of improvements
A new disc golf course is in Bay County.
Disc Golf Course
BDS officials react to the mask ruling.
BDS Masks
At 445 Grace Avenue, excitement for The Grace District bringing a modern and unique touch,...
New modern development coming to Downtown Panama City