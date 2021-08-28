Bay District Schools officials react to mask ruling

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Friday, a judge ruled that the schools in Florida could have a mask mandate, despite the governor’s previous executive order.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt to ask if this will change the current school’s mask policy.

“I do not believe there is an appetite to make our students wear masks right now,” said Husfelt. “I could be wrong. I do not think that the board wants to have that fight or that argument with parents right now and the reason for that is the lack of scientific studies for that.”

Jennifer Owen, a parent with three children at Deer Point Elementary School, said she asked the school board to call an emergency meeting and reconsider bringing back the mask mandate for staff and students.

“I feel that our students and our teachers both need to be protected on both sides,” Owen said. “Especially our elementary kids.”

Husfelt said masks might stop some people from getting the virus but he does not think it would make it go away.

“If we had the leadership of both hospitals come to me and say we really think masks would help, I would ask the school board chairman to call a special meeting at the school board right now and bring it before them and ask them to do that,” Husfelt said. “If I could have that kind of medical support. "

Husfelt said if there are any changes to be made to the district’s current mask policy for students that decision would be made at the districts next school board meeting.

