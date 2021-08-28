Majette Disk Golf Course completed after two years of improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Majette Park’s Disc Golf Course is a project Bay County Parks and Recreation has been working on for the past two years.

Officials with parks and recreation said initially the course was over 80 acres and the upkeep was almost impossible. The course has now been redesigned to around 30 acres and is open for beginners and pro disc golf players to enjoy.

“If you are interested in the course you know you can just show up,” Travis Barbee, Parks and Recreation Division Manager said. “If you are here to walk one day and you say ‘man we want to try three holes,’ come to our office. We will loan you a disc and hopefully you bring it back and maybe develop a love for the game.”

The course is free for the public to enjoy.

The bay county disc golf club will be hosting a disc golf tournament at the park on Saturday and they have around 90 people participating.

