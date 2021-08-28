New modern development coming to Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A distinctive red brick building in Downtown Panama City is getting a modern makeover sooner than you may think.

While one side of the road looks nothing out of the ordinary for Downtown Panama City, the other side has plans to bring a new twist.

“It’s just preliminary drawings right now, but it just drew so much excitement from everybody it was unbelievable,” city commissioner Jenna Haligas said.

At 445 Grace Avenue, excitement for The Grace District bringing a modern and unique touch, which downtown hasn’t seen before.

“I think the thing with downtown is we just need more things happening, more places to go, more things to do,” House of Henry General Manager Ben Liles said.

It’s not just one place for people to go, but multiple places in one, with multiple things to do.

“I think a lot of locals are looking for a place to shop around in town so they don’t have to cross the bridge,” The Press Shift Lead Jack Brawley said.

Their Facebook page said the initial plans are for a restaurant, three shops, and a possible small cafe, which will transform the 7,000 square foot space.

“I’ve heard a lot from younger people saying ‘hey, this is actually somewhere where I want to live,’” said Haligas.

A place to not only live but impact tourism as well.

“So as more businesses come, it just naturally, or organically, should bring more people,” said Liles.

“It’ll make a huge impact on downtown just as being another puzzle piece, another part,” said Haligas.

One more part of the puzzle piece that connects the locals and tourists together as downtown is revitalized.

“You know these are local people, these are people that grew up here, that are just continuing, that believe in Panama City that they’ve actually moved back to Panama City just to get this project off the ground,” said Haligas.

The next step is finalizing what the plans will look like and presenting them to the city. There is no time frame for how long that could take, but Haligas said they’re acting aggressively.

“We’ve just seen a lot of growth downtown and it’s been pretty great so far, so I think just adding more to it will be awesome,” said Brawley.

We reached out to the private developer but did not hear back.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.