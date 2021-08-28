Advertisement

Panama City Police searching for a man wanted in questioning

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Panama City Police Department Teddy Reese Jones, B/M, 34, is wanted for questioning in the abduction of two juveniles, both age 2.

Officers said Jones was last seen driving a 2007 Black Honda Accord, FL tag QKTU58.

The PCPD department also said that he was seen leaving the Gardner Dickenson Apartments on Everitt Avenue, traveling in an unknown direction.

Officers said Jones is considered a threat to harm himself and others.

Anyone with information in this case or sees Jones is asked to call 9-1-1.

