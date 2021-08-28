Advertisement

Suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, located and taken into custody in Alabama

Panama City Police say a suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, has been located and taken into custody in Alabama.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say a suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, has been located and taken into custody in Alabama.

According to authorities, Terry Reese Jones was located by a citizen who spotted, Jones, driving his vehicle in Loxley, Alabama.

PCPD Chief of Police Mark Smith said Jones was taken into custody by Alabama State Police Saturday afternoon.

Chief Smith also said that the children he allegedly kidnapped, were recovered and are in custody with child services in Alabama.

According to the chief investigators are en route to Alabama and are looking to assist in reuniting the children with their mother.

According to authorities, about 10 different agencies helped in search efforts, including a National Amber Alert.

“The Panama City Police Department would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies, media citizens, and the use of the Amber Alert for helping locate the suspect and children,” Chief Mark Smith, PCPD Chief of Police said.

