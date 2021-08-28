Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

All eyes are on Ida this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ida will make landfall along the coast of Louisiana this weekend as a major hurricane. Here in Northwest Florida we will see more fringe impacts from the storm. As we see it now we can expect...

1-4″ of rain

1-2′ of storm surge

Winds will not be an issue. We are expecting to see Double Red Flags on the area beaches meaning the water likely will be closed.

For tonight we will see the rain chances decrease w/lows in the mid 70s. As we head into Saturday we will see a 60% chance of storms with highs near 90. Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days over our area. By Sunday we will see rain chances at 80% with impacts from out bands from Ida being felt over NWFL. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The rain chances will remain high for several days into next week as the remnants of Ida slowly move north of us keeping us in a moisture flow over NWFL.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

