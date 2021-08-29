The final Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This coming September 11th will be the 20th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center.

In honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on that day, every year the community comes together for the Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

“We were attacked on American soil, a lot of innocent lives were lost and this event just honors all of them, not just in New York; The Pentagon, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and both towers,” Stair Climb Coordinator Terry Parris said.

Those who participated in the event this year climbed the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs at Edgewater Beach Resort.

“That’s what they did that day, they knew their fate but they didn’t stop that. They were climbing that day, the symbolism was perfect so we climb 110 stories which was the height of the World Trade Center,” Parris said.

While remembering those who have fallen, the climb also raises money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Emerald Coast First Responders Association.

Retired Panama City Beach Fire Chief, John Daly, says the fundraiser is still as inspiring as it was the first time, ten years ago.

“The camaraderie is amazing with all of the different firefighter’s police officers, paramedics, EMS, and just you know the citizens it was great to see so many young kids out here today too,” Daly said.

This may have been the final event, but that day almost 20 years ago and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

