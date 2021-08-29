Man charged with animal cruelty after punching a puppy
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Panama City Police Department, a man has been charged with animal cruelty after an officer saw him punching a dog in the face.
According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response to another incident, he witnessed a man walking and striking a puppy in the head.
Chief Smith said Adam Howard was placed under arrest on a charge of animal abuse.
Chief Smith also said that he then personally took charge of the dog until animal cruelty could be contacted.
