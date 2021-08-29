Man charged with animal cruelty after punching a puppy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Panama City Police Department, a man has been charged with animal cruelty after an officer saw him punching a dog in the face.

According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response to another incident, he witnessed a man walking and striking a puppy in the head.

Chief Smith said Adam Howard was placed under arrest on a charge of animal abuse.

Chief Smith also said that he then personally took charge of the dog until animal cruelty could be contacted.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.