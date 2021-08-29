Advertisement

Man charged with animal cruelty after punching a puppy

According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response...
According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response to another incident when he witnessed a man walking and striking a puppy in the head.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Panama City Police Department, a man has been charged with animal cruelty after an officer saw him punching a dog in the face.

According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response to another incident, he witnessed a man walking and striking a puppy in the head.

Chief Smith said Adam Howard was placed under arrest on a charge of animal abuse.

Chief Smith also said that he then personally took charge of the dog until animal cruelty could be contacted.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NewsChannel 7 viewer Marvin Miller captured a video of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 231 in...
High-speed pursuit on Highway 231 ends in arrest
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead
At 445 Grace Avenue, excitement for The Grace District bringing a modern and unique touch,...
New modern development coming to Downtown Panama City
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

Latest News

Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stari Climb
The final Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday
Panama City Police say a suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, has been located and...
Suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, located and taken into custody in Alabama
Anyone with information in this case or sees Jones is asked to call 9-1-1.
Panama City Police searching for a man wanted in questioning
Bay District School Officials react to mask ruling.
Bay District Schools officials react to mask ruling