Okaloosa County Schools closed Monday due to Hurricane Ida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to Okaloosa County School District officials, they were advised by the Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety Patrick Maddox that they could have tropical storm force gusts in the 40-50 mph range on Monday.

Maddox said there are also extensive rain bands that could lead to flooding and make travel difficult or potentially dangerous in many areas of the county.

Maddox said the potential for tornadoes continues into tomorrow as well.

School officials said based on information from Director Maddox Okaloosa schools and all school-related activities will be canceled on Monday, August 30th.

The district says the school is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.