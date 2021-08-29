Advertisement

Okaloosa County Schools closed Monday due to Hurricane Ida

School officials said based on information from Director Maddox Okaloosa schools and all...
School officials said based on information from Director Maddox Okaloosa schools and all school-related activities will be canceled on Monday, August 30th.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to Okaloosa County School District officials, they were advised by the Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety Patrick Maddox that they could have tropical storm force gusts in the 40-50 mph range on Monday.

Maddox said there are also extensive rain bands that could lead to flooding and make travel difficult or potentially dangerous in many areas of the county.

Maddox said the potential for tornadoes continues into tomorrow as well.

School officials said based on information from Director Maddox Okaloosa schools and all school-related activities will be canceled on Monday, August 30th.

The district says the school is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 445 Grace Avenue, excitement for The Grace District bringing a modern and unique touch,...
New modern development coming to Downtown Panama City
Anyone with information in this case or sees Jones is asked to call 9-1-1.
Panama City Police searching for a man wanted in questioning
Panama City Police say a suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, has been located and...
Suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, located and taken into custody in Alabama
Rain will be a part of our weekend as Ida makes landfall in Louisiana.
Weekend Forecast
NewsChannel 7 viewer Marvin Miller captured a video of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 231 in...
High-speed pursuit on Highway 231 ends in arrest

Latest News

As Hurricane Ida prepares to make landfall, several evacuees are relocating from the Louisiana...
Several local hotels welcome evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ida
According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response...
Man charged with animal cruelty after punching a puppy
Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stari Climb
The final Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday
Panama City Police say a suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, has been located and...
Suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, located and taken into custody in Alabama