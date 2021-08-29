Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The second half of the weekend will be unsettled as moisture from Ida moves in. We have a 90% coverage of showers and storms associated with the outer bands of Ida. Any showers and storms have the potential to produce locally heavy downpours. We could also have a few isolated spin ups as well so we advise everyone to be weather aware through Monday as Ida nears Louisiana and moves northward. Highs will average in the mid to lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Beach and boating conditions will also be rough with choppy conditions on the Bay, seas building 11-15 feet, high surf around 8 feet, and a high rip current risk in place.

For the work and school week ahead, moisture will remain in place so rain chances will be at about a 60-70% through Thursday. Have the rain gear ready to go! By the week’s end we will return to a more typical summer time pattern with storms more isolated in nature, and warmer temps near 90 degrees. Highs each day will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows each night will be in the mid to lower 70s.

