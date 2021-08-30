Advertisement

30,000+ Floridians receive monoclonal antibody treatment

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Thousands of Floridians have already received antibody treatments for COVID at one of the state’s 21 infusion sites.

We met Austin Harper waiting for his father outside of a Tallahassee antibody infusion center.

“He’s getting a shot right now. Hopefully, he gets to feeling better though,” said Harper.

The symptoms came quickly.

“He felt really wonderful yesterday, and today, he’s low on energy and doesnt really want to do anything,” said Harper.

Gene Woods came for the treatment after his wife was treated Sunday.

“Oh, she’s great!” said Woods. “I say great, compared to how she felt before.”

Walk in traffic was slow at the center Monday.

Just a handful of cars were in the parking lot.

One woman told us the four shots were painless. What bothered her was waiting an hour after they were done.

In Jacksonville, the Governor said the treatments are working.

“Visits to the emergency department for COVID like illnesses are down,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Agency for Health Care Secretary Simone Marstiller has a first hand experience with the treatments… her daughter.

“When we left the infusion center that Saturday afternoon, her fever was 105. By ten o’clock the next morning, Sunday morning, it had dropped to 99.6,” said Marstiller.

In the Capitol, Democrat Nikki Fried again called on people to mask up and get vaccinated.

“I am begging again, Floridians, go get vaccinated,” said Fried.

When it came to antibodies, she said talk to your doctor.

“Preventative medicine is still the best,” said Fried.

The treatments are free to patients.

You can walk up, or schedule an appointment online.

Fried also said calls to poison control lines are increasing after some people have taken a veterinary deworming drug for COVID.

She cautioned not to self medicate.

