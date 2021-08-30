Advertisement

Heart inflammation remains rare after Pfizer, Moderna shots, experts say

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government advisers on Monday reiterated that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for people 16 and older.

The vaccine was the first to win full approval in the U.S. for that age group last week. It also remains available for emergency use by 12- to 15-year-olds.

The full approval gave advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a chance to look at all the extra evidence about safety since vaccinations first began last December. And data revealed Monday showed one serious side effect, heart inflammation, remains exceedingly rare after both the Pfizer vaccine and the similar Moderna shot.

The CDC has counted 2,574 cases of heart inflammation after hundreds of millions of doses of both vaccines. It mostly strikes males under 30 about a week after vaccination. CDC tracking shows the vast majority recover without lingering symptoms.

The CDC put the rare risk into sharper perspective. For every 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses administered to 16- to 17-year-old males, it estimated there would be 73 cases of the heart inflammation. But 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations among these teens would be prevented over the next four months.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana hospitals brimming with virus patients

— Texas man who worked against COVID-19 measures dies from virus

— Once a beacon of safety, Hawaii is seeing a surge of coronavirus cases driven by delta variant

— Anxious tenants await assistance as evictions resume

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response...
Man charged with animal cruelty after punching a puppy
Anyone with information in this case or sees Jones is asked to call 9-1-1.
Panama City Police searching for a man wanted in questioning
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
At 445 Grace Avenue, excitement for The Grace District bringing a modern and unique touch,...
New modern development coming to Downtown Panama City
As Hurricane Ida prepares to make landfall, several evacuees are relocating from the Louisiana...
Several local hotels welcome evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Thousands of Floridians have received antibody treatments at one of the state's 21 infusion...
30,000+ Floridians receive monoclonal antibody treatment
Thousands of Floridians have received antibody treatments at one of the state's 21 infusion...
Antibodies PKG
Amanda Huling and her family were biking back to their neighborhood when she spotted a dolphin...
Family spots dolphin in Ida floodwaters
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war