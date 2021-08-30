Local crews head west to help restoration efforts following impacts of Hurricane Ida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Following the damage that’s been done by Ida, several of our local electric and power companies are gearing up to help out in Louisiana this week.

On Sunday, Florida Power and Light sent a team of over 750 employees and contractors. Those crews will be aiding Entergy Louisiana and Cleco to restore power in hard hit areas.

“As Floridians who have faced dangerous hurricanes like Andrew and Michael before, we understand how critical it is to have support from other utilities during restoration events,” Eric Silagy, FPL President and CEO, said. “Just as our neighboring utilities have come to Florida to support us, we will be there for our brothers and sisters in need, getting their communities back up and running safely. Hurricane Ida is a very dangerous storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the storm’s path.”

Gulf Coast Electric Coop is also sending crews to help with power restoration in the state.

Tuesday morning, a combination of line workers and right away crews will head out to aid in clearing trees along with restoring power.

“You’re not just talking restoration you’re actually talking rebuild. That’s something that definitely takes a lot of manpower and so I know we certainly, after Hurricane Michael we appreciated the help that came our way, and even during Tropical Storm Fred we had help come our way. Now that we have coops in Louisiana, during a time of need we’re happy to go west and help them out,” Kristin Douglas, the Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative, said.

The Electric Co-op says they’re still waiting to hear where they’ll going specifically in Louisiana. They said it will depend on where the greatest need is and they expect this first wave of workers to be out helping for a week before switching out crews.

