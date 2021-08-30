Panama City Beach experiencing dangerous surf from Hurricane Ida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Hurricane Ida moves through Louisiana some of the effects of the storm can be felt and seen in our local areas.

In Panama City Beach officials are warning folks of the dangers of the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

Brandon Polkowski with the Panama City Beach Fire Department tells us even if the water doesn’t look hazardous there are still rip currents underneath the water that are extremely dangerous.

“Regardless of whether or not we have large surf with that even if we have smaller 1-3 ft surf that is not necessarily intimidating to tourists we still have well-defined rip currents that can be extremely deceiving,” Polkowsi said.

Double red flags are flying and that means it is unsafe to get in the Gulf of Mexico and it is also illegal. But officials want to remind everyone that even when single red flags are flying, that is still a warning.

“Just because it is a single red flag doesn’t necessarily mean that safe, a single red flag still means that there are rip currents please don’t be too cavalier in the surf zone especially after an event like we are having,” Polkowski said.

Those dangerous water conditions can linger even well after the storm has passed.

Officials say these water conditions are expected to continue at least until Thursday. They say be aware and heed the warnings.

