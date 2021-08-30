Panama City Police search for vehicle burglary suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are looking for a person they believe is connected to vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries over the weekend.

Panama City Police say for the second time this month, vehicles in the Cove and Cove Point areas were targeted by a suspect checking cars for unlocked doors and then committing burglary.

Detectives say the suspect was caught on at least one surveillance video. They say the suspect appears to be a black man wearing a red hoodie, white gloves, and dark long pants. They say he was seen riding a white mountain bike.

Police are asking locals if they have any video footage that might be helpful in this investigation to please give it to the department. You can call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

