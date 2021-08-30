Advertisement

Sunday Evening Work Week Forecast & Hurricane Ida Update

For the work and school week ahead, we will have a steady southerly flow of moisture so rain...
For the work and school week ahead, we will have a steady southerly flow of moisture so rain chances will be at about a 60-80% through midweek; have the rain gear ready to go! By the week’s end we will return to a more typical summer time pattern with storms more isolated in nature, more sunshine, and warmer temps in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ida made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, just before noon Sunday August 29th with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb. The eye of Hurricane Ida is moving over southeastern Louisiana bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, heavy rain, and flash flooding in its path.

Sunday night will be mainly quiet with the exception of a few isolated showers or storms. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s.

We have a 70% coverage of showers and storms associated with the moisture of Ida once again. Any showers and storms have the potential to produce locally heavy downpours. We could also have a few isolated spin ups as well so we advise everyone to be weather aware as Ida moves north-eastward. Highs will average in the mid to lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Beach and boating conditions will continue to be rough the next few days. Seas will be anywhere from 6-9 feet, surf around 5-7 feet, and a High Rip Current Risk is in place along with a High Surf Advisory. Double red flags are posted until further notice.

For the work and school week ahead, we will have a steady southerly flow of moisture so rain chances will be at about a 60-80% through midweek; have the rain gear ready to go! By the week’s end we will return to a more typical summer time pattern with storms more isolated in nature, more sunshine, and warmer temps in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 445 Grace Avenue, excitement for The Grace District bringing a modern and unique touch,...
New modern development coming to Downtown Panama City
Anyone with information in this case or sees Jones is asked to call 9-1-1.
Panama City Police searching for a man wanted in questioning
Panama City Police say a suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, has been located and...
Suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping, located and taken into custody in Alabama
According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response...
Man charged with animal cruelty after punching a puppy
Rain will be a part of our weekend as Ida makes landfall in Louisiana.
Weekend Forecast

Latest News

Hurricane Ida Landfall
Sunday Afternoon Forecast & Hurricane Ida Update
Rain will be a part of our weekend as Ida makes landfall in Louisiana.
Weekend Forecast
Rain will be a part of our weekend as Ida makes landfall in Louisiana.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says some rain bands from Ida may impact our weekend.
Friday Forecast