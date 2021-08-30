Sunday Evening Work Week Forecast & Hurricane Ida Update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ida made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, just before noon Sunday August 29th with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb. The eye of Hurricane Ida is moving over southeastern Louisiana bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, heavy rain, and flash flooding in its path.

Sunday night will be mainly quiet with the exception of a few isolated showers or storms. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s.

We have a 70% coverage of showers and storms associated with the moisture of Ida once again. Any showers and storms have the potential to produce locally heavy downpours. We could also have a few isolated spin ups as well so we advise everyone to be weather aware as Ida moves north-eastward. Highs will average in the mid to lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Beach and boating conditions will continue to be rough the next few days. Seas will be anywhere from 6-9 feet, surf around 5-7 feet, and a High Rip Current Risk is in place along with a High Surf Advisory. Double red flags are posted until further notice.

For the work and school week ahead, we will have a steady southerly flow of moisture so rain chances will be at about a 60-80% through midweek; have the rain gear ready to go! By the week’s end we will return to a more typical summer time pattern with storms more isolated in nature, more sunshine, and warmer temps in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.