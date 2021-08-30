Advertisement

Tackling mental health with saltwater, sand, and fun

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the surf and paddleboard community are tackling mental health with a simple recipe; saltwater, sand, and fun.

On every first and third Friday of the month, the group meets at the Western Lake boat launch at 7 a.m. The group then paddles through the lake to the Gulf and spends the morning enjoying the healing qualities of saltwater.

It’s also a great time to enjoy the morning with a community that is looking for peace.

The nonprofit accepts donations that go right back to helping those that need it most.

For more information on the organization, you can visit its website here or watch Sam’s full interview above.

