Advertisement

Three arrested after hundreds of grams of synthetic marijuana allegedly found

More than 700 grams of synthetic marijuana has been taken off city streets according to Panama...
More than 700 grams of synthetic marijuana has been taken off city streets according to Panama City Police officials.(PCPD)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 700 grams of synthetic marijuana has been taken off city streets according to Panama City Police officials.

Officers said three people were arrested after the department’s Street Crimes Unit allegedly located the drugs while they issued a search warrant in the 2700 block of E. 1st Plaza.

Police said Anthony Campbell, Ann Hunt and Carl Long were all arrested and charged in this case.

{Pictured left to right} Anthony Campbell, Ann Hunt and Carl Long were all arrested by Panama...
{Pictured left to right} Anthony Campbell, Ann Hunt and Carl Long were all arrested by Panama City Police on drug charges after officers said they allegedly found 708 grams of synthetic marijuana recently.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Campbell is charged with trafficking in synthetic marijuana, sale of synthetic marijuana, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunt is charged with the sale of synthetic marijuana, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, possession of lorazepam, unlawful use of two-way communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long is charged with keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response...
Man charged with animal cruelty after punching a puppy
Anyone with information in this case or sees Jones is asked to call 9-1-1.
Panama City Police searching for a man wanted in questioning
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
At 445 Grace Avenue, excitement for The Grace District bringing a modern and unique touch,...
New modern development coming to Downtown Panama City
As Hurricane Ida prepares to make landfall, several evacuees are relocating from the Louisiana...
Several local hotels welcome evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ida

Latest News

A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
Local crews head west to help restoration efforts following impacts of Hurricane Ida
Local crews head west to help restoration efforts following impacts of Hurricane Ida
Thousands of Floridians have received antibody treatments at one of the state's 21 infusion...
30,000+ Floridians receive monoclonal antibody treatment
Thousands of Floridians have received antibody treatments at one of the state's 21 infusion...
Antibodies PKG