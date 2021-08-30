Three arrested after hundreds of grams of synthetic marijuana allegedly found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 700 grams of synthetic marijuana has been taken off city streets according to Panama City Police officials.

Officers said three people were arrested after the department’s Street Crimes Unit allegedly located the drugs while they issued a search warrant in the 2700 block of E. 1st Plaza.

Police said Anthony Campbell, Ann Hunt and Carl Long were all arrested and charged in this case.

{Pictured left to right} Anthony Campbell, Ann Hunt and Carl Long were all arrested by Panama City Police on drug charges after officers said they allegedly found 708 grams of synthetic marijuana recently. (BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Campbell is charged with trafficking in synthetic marijuana, sale of synthetic marijuana, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunt is charged with the sale of synthetic marijuana, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, possession of lorazepam, unlawful use of two-way communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long is charged with keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.

