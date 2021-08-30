Three questioned, deputy on leave after shooting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy is on paid administrative leave after a shooting.

Investigators say the deputy was trying to conduct a traffic stop near Baker early Monday morning. They say the driver of the truck jumped out and ran into the woods off Old River Road.

As the deputy chased the suspect, investigators say he reported seeing headlights swerving behind him and heard a truck accelerating towards him.

Investigators say a passenger in the truck got behind the wheel and headed towards the deputy. They say the deputy, fearing for his life, fired two shots at the truck, which continued down the road.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators say three people are currently detained and being questioned.

Per standard protocols, the deputy is on paid administrative leave while the OCSO Office of Professional Standards reviews the incident. The findings will be forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for review and to Sheriff Eric Aden for evaluation.

