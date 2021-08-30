Advertisement

Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisianna Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph, making it one of the strongest to impact this area.

As rescue, relief and recovery efforts for this life-threatening storm unfold, several relief organizations are soliciting support to help those in need.

The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance offers the following tips for those who wish to donate safely:

  • Donate to experienced groups that are ready to provide quick and effective assistance.
  • Look for appeals that are upfront and clear about what disaster relief services you are supporting.
  • Watch out for claims that 100% of donations will assist relief victims.
  • Donating money is the quickest way to help.
  • Be sure to verify the trustworthiness of the organization.

A number of accredited charities that meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability have already started raising money for Hurricane Ida disaster relief.

This list will be updated as the BBB is made aware of additional efforts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response...
Man charged with animal cruelty after punching a puppy
Anyone with information in this case or sees Jones is asked to call 9-1-1.
Panama City Police searching for a man wanted in questioning
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
At 445 Grace Avenue, excitement for The Grace District bringing a modern and unique touch,...
New modern development coming to Downtown Panama City
As Hurricane Ida prepares to make landfall, several evacuees are relocating from the Louisiana...
Several local hotels welcome evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Massive fire threatens Lake Tahoe, more ordered to flee
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries
A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in a rocket attack aimed at...
Rockets fired at Kabul airport in waning hours of US pullout from Afghanistan