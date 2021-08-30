UPDATE: Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area returns home safely

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/30/2021 5:08 p.m.

Panama City Police say Aneysa Todd returned home safely over the weekend.

Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in the Panama City area.

Aneysa Todd, 17, possibly has ties to Panama City.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.