Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing Miami teen believed to be in Panama City area returns home safely

Panama City Police say Aneysa Todd returned home safely over the weekend.
Panama City Police say Aneysa Todd returned home safely over the weekend.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/30/2021 5:08 p.m.

Panama City Police say Aneysa Todd returned home safely over the weekend.

Panama City Police are searching for a missing teen from the Miami area who’s believed to be in the Panama City area.

Aneysa Todd, 17, possibly has ties to Panama City.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response...
Man charged with animal cruelty after punching a puppy
Anyone with information in this case or sees Jones is asked to call 9-1-1.
Panama City Police searching for a man wanted in questioning
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
At 445 Grace Avenue, excitement for The Grace District bringing a modern and unique touch,...
New modern development coming to Downtown Panama City
As Hurricane Ida prepares to make landfall, several evacuees are relocating from the Louisiana...
Several local hotels welcome evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Thousands of Floridians have received antibody treatments at one of the state's 21 infusion...
30,000+ Floridians receive monoclonal antibody treatment
Thousands of Floridians have received antibody treatments at one of the state's 21 infusion...
Antibodies PKG
Panama City Police are looking for this man in connection with vehicle burglaries and attempted...
Panama City Police search for vehicle burglary suspect
The deputy involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave.
Three questioned, deputy on leave after shooting in Okaloosa County