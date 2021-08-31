An alleged argument with female ends in local man’s arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man has been charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation after an argument with a female victim.

According to Panama City Police, the incident occurred Monday. Officers said Clifford Stone allegedly pushed his elbow into the victim’s throat and then allegedly pushed a child out of the way when they tried to stop him.

Officers said Stone was arrested and charged with a felony count of domestic battery by strangulation, one count of abuse of a child without great harm and one count of domestic battery.

If you have information in this case, you’re asked to contact Panama City Police at (850) 872-3100.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.