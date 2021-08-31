Advertisement

An alleged argument with female ends in local man’s arrest

Clifford Stone is accused of allegedly pushing his elbow into someone's throat and then...
Clifford Stone is accused of allegedly pushing his elbow into someone's throat and then allegedly pushing a child out of the way when they tried to stop him.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man has been charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation after an argument with a female victim.

According to Panama City Police, the incident occurred Monday. Officers said Clifford Stone allegedly pushed his elbow into the victim’s throat and then allegedly pushed a child out of the way when they tried to stop him.

Officers said Stone was arrested and charged with a felony count of domestic battery by strangulation, one count of abuse of a child without great harm and one count of domestic battery.

If you have information in this case, you’re asked to contact Panama City Police at (850) 872-3100.

