An obstructed tag leads to the arrest of a New Orleans man for multiple charges.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- New Orleans man is arrested in Bay County for multiple charges.

Troy Maurice Jasmine, 32, has been arrested following a traffic stop in Panama City Beach.

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper said on Monday they conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Front Beach Road and Laurie Avenue, initially looking for an obstructed tag.

Obstructed tag (Florida Highway Patrol)

The trooper said once the tag number was confirmed, the 2010 Mercedes Jasmine was driving was identified as a stolen vehicle.

Jasmine grand theft auto vehicle (Florida Highway Patrol)

The trooper said during the investigation they found Jasmine was in possession of narcotics, pills, marijuana, and a measuring scale. The narcotics found were crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, and the pills were Oxycodone and Adderall. In addition, a loaded Smith & Wesson, 40 caliber handgun was also found inside the vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Jasmine was arrested for multiple charges. These charges include; three counts of felony possessions of cocaine, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one count of felony drug trafficking, 1 count of felony grand theft of the motor vehicle, one count of felony possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and misdemeanor possession of fewer than 20 grams of marijuana.

Items that lead to Troy Maurice Jasmine to his arrest (Florida Highway Patrol)

Jasmine was transported to the Bay County Jail, without further incident.

