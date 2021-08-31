Advertisement

An obstructed tag leads to the arrest of a New Orleans man for multiple charges.

An obstructed tag leads to the arrest of a New Orleans man for multiple charges.
An obstructed tag leads to the arrest of a New Orleans man for multiple charges.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- New Orleans man is arrested in Bay County for multiple charges.

Troy Maurice Jasmine, 32, has been arrested following a traffic stop in Panama City Beach.

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper said on Monday they conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Front Beach Road and Laurie Avenue, initially looking for an obstructed tag.

Obstructed tag
Obstructed tag(Florida Highway Patrol)

The trooper said once the tag number was confirmed, the 2010 Mercedes Jasmine was driving was identified as a stolen vehicle.

Jasmine grand theft auto vehicle
Jasmine grand theft auto vehicle(Florida Highway Patrol)

The trooper said during the investigation they found Jasmine was in possession of narcotics, pills, marijuana, and a measuring scale. The narcotics found were crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, and the pills were Oxycodone and Adderall. In addition, a loaded Smith & Wesson, 40 caliber handgun was also found inside the vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Jasmine was arrested for multiple charges. These charges include; three counts of felony possessions of cocaine, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one count of felony drug trafficking, 1 count of felony grand theft of the motor vehicle, one count of felony possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and misdemeanor possession of fewer than 20 grams of marijuana.

Items that lead to Troy Maurice Jasmine to his arrest
Items that lead to Troy Maurice Jasmine to his arrest(Florida Highway Patrol)

Jasmine was transported to the Bay County Jail, without further incident.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
More than 700 grams of synthetic marijuana has been taken off city streets according to Panama...
Three arrested after hundreds of grams of synthetic marijuana allegedly found
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her
Panama City Police are looking for this man in connection with vehicle burglaries and attempted...
Panama City Police search for vehicle burglary suspect
Thousands of Floridians have received antibody treatments at one of the state's 21 infusion...
30,000+ Floridians receive monoclonal antibody treatment

Latest News

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
Superintendent of Schools for Gulf County Jim Norton announced on Tuesday that schools will be...
Gulf County Schools closed for the remainder of week due to COVID
Some of the most recent projects funded by the half-cent sales tax, include the fine arts...
Citizens Oversight Committee meets to review half-cent sales tax use
Officials with Gulf Coast jam announce the lineup for the music festival scheduled for June...
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam 2022 lineup announced