Citizens Oversight Committee meets to review half-cent sales tax use

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday, the Citizens Oversight Committee met at Bay District Schools headquarters to review millions of dollars in invoices. The group acts as a safeguard for how the half-cent tax money is used.

Some of the most recent projects funded include the fine arts center at Mosley and the one coming to Bay High, the field house and locker rooms at Arnold, and Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Chairman Jack Bishop said this tax referendum is a huge push for Bay County, especially after Hurricane Michael.

“Since we can’t use our money on specifically repairs and maintenance, we are using it on the things that are new that will enhance the school system, and that’s really, the decisions are driven by the future planning and the long-term planning of the Bay County school system,” Bishop said.

The group meets quarterly to ensure the money collected is going where it should be, and they focus on funding updated technology and new projects.

