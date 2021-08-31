Advertisement

Florida Hospital Association seeing decrease in COVID hospitalizations

The Florida Hospital Association said it's seeing a decrease in patients hospitalized with...
The Florida Hospital Association said it's seeing a decrease in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Hospital Association has provided its latest COVID-19 update for the state:

-Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 15,387

-7-Day Change in COVID-19 Hospitalizations: -8.8%

-Total New COVID-19 Cases: 18,608

-Inpatient Bed Availability (all patients): 15.2%

-Inpatient ICU Bed Availability (adults): 7.2%

-Percent of Inpatients with Confirmed COVID-19 (all patients): 33.7%

The FHA also completed a survey on Monday, August 30, that reflects responses from hospitals representing 83% of Florida’s acute care hospital beds:

  • COVID-19 patients in ICU: 22.7% (steady from 8/26)
  • COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 18.2% (steady from 8/26)
  • COVID-19 patients transferred from nursing homes/long-term care: 2.5% (steady from 8/26)
  • Hospitals expecting critical staffing shortage in next 7 days: 76.0% (steady from 8/26)
  • Hospitals expanding into non-care areas in next 7 days: 27.8% (steady from 8/26)

“In the past week our hospitals have seen roughly a ten percent decrease in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and a dramatic reduction in daily new COVID-19 admissions,” said Mary Mayhew, President, and CEO, Florida Hospital Association. “The downward curve is significant, but we still have 50% more patients hospitalized now with COVID-19 than at the worst of the peak last year. Good news - yes! But we must keep up the battle against the virus and focus on vaccinations.”

The FHA says they will continue to communicate with all Florida Hospitals an state officials and provide additional updates as events warrant.

