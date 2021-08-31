Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Stephen Alford of Fort Walton Beach was indicted by a federal grand jury on counts of wire fraud and the attempted prevention of an electronic device.

Alford was reportedly arrested on Tuesday and made his initial appearance in federal court to face the charges.

The indictment alleges that between March 16 and April 7, Alford engaged in a scheme to defraud a victim out of $25 million. The indictment says Alford was allegedly involved in a scheme to obtain money based on false promises or guarantees he made to the victim that he could deliver a presidential pardon for a family member of the victim.

Officials said Alford is currently being held in the custody of the United States Marshals Services and faces up to 25 years in prison.

