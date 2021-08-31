Advertisement

Gospel singer Lee Williams of The Spiritual QC’s dies at 75

Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He...
Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.

Williams’ death was announced Monday on the musical group’s Facebook page.

Known for his deep baritone voice, Williams and the group performed for decades before releasing their first hit, a song called  “I’ve Learned to Lean.”

Several successful albums followed in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2010, Williams, along with the group, won the Stellar Awards’ James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. He retired from performing in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
More than 700 grams of synthetic marijuana has been taken off city streets according to Panama...
Three arrested after hundreds of grams of synthetic marijuana allegedly found
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her
Panama City Police are looking for this man in connection with vehicle burglaries and attempted...
Panama City Police search for vehicle burglary suspect
Thousands of Floridians have received antibody treatments at one of the state's 21 infusion...
30,000+ Floridians receive monoclonal antibody treatment

Latest News

A group of Rutherford seniors spent the summer beautifying their school, only to find their...
Rutherford Middle & High School gets vandalized
The City of Panama City is reporting a release of 195,000 gallons of raw sewage due to a lift...
Poston Bayou under advisory after raw sewage release
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline
Rain chances will return tonight, but decrease in the days ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will return tonight, but decrease in the days ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast