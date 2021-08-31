Gulf County Schools closed for the remainder of week due to COVID

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Superintendent of Schools for Gulf County Jim Norton announced on Tuesday that schools will be closed Wednesday, September 1st, through Friday, September 3rd, due to COVID cases.

Norton sent us this statement:

“The safety of our students and staff will always remain our first priority.

“We recognize that face-to-face instruction is the most effective educational model. However, COVID numbers are currently on the climb and having an impact on students, teachers, and on the support staff on whom we rely so heavily – particularly our food service workers and bus drivers.

“We are working in tandem with local health authorities and have made the decision to close schools on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3. This will prevent our students from getting further behind on course work and provide those who are ill the opportunity to rest and heal.

“I realize school closures cause an inconvenience to some, and for that, I apologize. However, I truly feel it is necessary in order to build a stop-gap measure that will prevent the virus from spreading more widely. Your patience and understanding as we navigate these rough and unknown waters is greatly appreciated.

“Again schools will be closed tomorrow – September 1 through Friday – September 3, and will reopen after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 7. In the interim, all schools and buses will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

“Please keep our students, staff, and school leadership in your prayers, and thank you again for your understanding.”

Schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday, September 7th, according to Norton.

