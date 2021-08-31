A Holt woman arrested after allegedly driving pickup truck towards deputy

Advertisement

A Holt woman has been arrested after driving a pickup truck towards an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy after a traffic stop early Monday morning.(OCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Holt woman has been arrested after reportedly driving a pickup truck towards an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, River Harper, 18, was arrested and charged for assault on a law enforcement officer, making a false report of a crime, and tampering with evidence.

Harper was reportedly a passenger in a truck that was pulled over by the deputy around 3:30 a.m. on Old River Road near Baker.

Officials said the unidentified driver then jumped out of the pickup and ran, then the deputy chased him.

The deputy said he was on a two-lane bridge when he saw a pickup truck coming at him at a high rate of speed.

To avoid being struck, the deputy reportedly fired two rounds at the vehicle, which was later discovered to be Harper’s truck.

After the incident, Harper claimed her truck had been stolen and filed a sworn affidavit of complaint.

Harper later admitted to investigators she was driving the truck at the deputy and filed a false report claiming it was stolen. She also admitted that she fled to hide any potential evidence within the truck at the time of the traffic stop.

