Impacts from Ida linger in Walton and Okaloosa Counties

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Ida is continuing to slowly churn, the storm is still impacting Panhandle waters.

Waves in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Walton County reached heights of about ten to twelve feet.

“It got about as big as it can here in the panhandle,” Walton County Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said.

Both Walton and Okaloosa Counties could be seeing rough surf for several days.

“There is going to be dangerous rip currents and high surf through at least mid-week and my beach safety chief evaluates that constantly and they are out there making sure that folks are staying out of the water the best they can,” Okaloosa County Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox said.

Officials say the biggest threat from this storm locally is how it is going to stir things up in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Right now both the surf and the rip current conditions have made it a very very bad idea to be out there,” Vaughan said.

Officials are even advising folks to stay off of the beach altogether.

“We are seeing a lot of surge still and the beaches are highly eroded we are not going to know the extent to which over the next few days,” Vaughan said.

But when the skies clear that’s when swimmers often think it’s safe to go in the Gulf but emergency officials say not so fast.

“Everybody who has been cooped up in this weather for the last few days they go outside and they’re like ‘oh it doesn’t look as bad as it has, good to go’ and it is not good to go,” Vaughan said.

Beach safety experts cannot stress enough how dangerous the Gulf of Mexico is at this time, and will continue to be at least through Wednesday.

