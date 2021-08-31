Local Flooding Following Excessive Rain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our area has received excessive rainfall over the last several weeks; first from tropical storm Fred, an unsettled weather pattern, and impacts from Ida that have occurred since early Sunday. Rain is still in the forecast over the next few days posing a risk for localized flooding.

Panama city officials say they’re working on what they call a “Master Storm Plan” for fixing the storm water drainage problems that can help for not just the short term but the long term as well. “Stormwater is a big important issue and it’s just as important as our water and our sewer; it’s a part of our infrastructure. We’ve got to make sure we make it the highest priority we can so that we can keep our residents from flooding and businesses and property owners from receiving damage,” Ward 4 City Commisioner, Josh Street said.

A Flash Flood Watch Remains in effect through Tuesday evening with an additional 2-4 inches of rain to come. Locally higher amounts will be possible. Refer to our weather page for the latest forecast information.

