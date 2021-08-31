Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Waves of rain will continue over the next couple days as Ida slowly moves through the SE U.S. For tonight expect to see lows in the 70s under cloudy skies. rain chances will remain high... 80%. For Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy w/highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will be 90%. Rain chances will drop to 50% Wednesday. From Thursday through Labor Day is should be generally dry w/highs near 90 and lows near 70. You will notice later this week that humidity levels will drop a bit.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.