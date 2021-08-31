North Bay Haven volleyball player leading the way on the court and in the classroom

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For this week’s Student Athlete of the Week, we hone in on one Buccaneer who is giving her “A” game on the court and in the classroom. Her name is Caroline Peaden.

Peaden is killing it on the court, and in the classroom. When she’s not serving moves for the North Bay Haven volleyball team, you can find her working with the pep club, SGA, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and maintaining a 4.5 GPA.

“I mean, I just write it down in my planner, make sure I check off my to-do list.” says the senior hitter. “I’m pretty good at time management, and I just like to keep a good balance.” For first year head coach, Kurt Robinson, having a senior like Caroline on his team has not only been a dream come true, but also an incredible help.

“To have somebody, like her, step in, that knows the school, knows the squad, knows the atmosphere, it is a tremendous load off my shoulders because she has taken on that mother role of not only varsity, but JV.” the coach told me. “And I’ve actually witnessed her with our junior high girls, so she goes all the way down to the bottom level, so that’s just like wow.” For Caroline, that role has been a long time coming. “I’ve been looking forward to it.” she says “I’ve been excited to see what I can do and how I can help the younger girls, and there’s a lot of tough girls, and there’s a lot of potential on this team.” The motivation, she says, comes from within. “I just want to be the best that I can be in every aspect of my life.” NewsChannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is Sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming.

