Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sarah Keene a nurse at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center woke up one morning in January and noticed she had lost her sense of taste and smell. She later went to get a COVID-19 test, and she was positive.

“I started running a really high fever and just really had bad aches and pains,” Keene said.

Once Keene notified the staff at Gulf Coast, they informed her she would be able to receive the Monoclonal antibody treatment.

“I was actually the first one to get the monoclonal antibodies at Gulf Coast Hospital,” Keene said. “I went in on Tuesday morning; they put in the order for it. I got the infusion; they started an IV and gave me the infusion over the hour, and then they monitored me for an hour to make sure I did not have any reaction to it.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, the Monoclonal antibody treatment will help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the COVID-19 virus.

“I immediately started to feel better. I don’t think it was my imagination,” Keene said. “Because I got more strength back; I was able to eat; before, I really couldn’t eat or drink anything very, very much. So I was able to go back to work the Monday after I got it on Tuesday.”

Keene believes this treatment could be life-saving especially for those who might be at risk for severe illness or hospitalization.

“I feel like if it can keep you out of the hospital and keep you from developing some of the life-threatening parts of COVID, I think that anybody who can get it should get it.”

According to state health officials to receive the Monoclonal antibody treatment, you must be at least 12 years old and have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and be at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.

