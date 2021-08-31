Operation Spay Bay collecting supplies to bring relief to Tennessee and Louisiana

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last week, Operation Spay Bay began collecting donations to bring to flood victims in Tennessee. Since then, Hurricane Ida has made its way through Louisiana, and now organizers are collecting hurricane relief supplies for those victims as well.

Items being collected are all types of animal food, all types of animal supplies, cleaning supplies, water, and monetary donations. You can drop these donations off at Spay Bay any day of the week from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There has been an outpouring of support from the community, so much so that Spay Bay has been donated a storage unit to keep donations. All supplies will be split evenly to take to both Tennessee and Louisiana.

To find out how you can help, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

