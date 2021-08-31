Advertisement

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam 2022 lineup announced

Officials with Gulf Coast jam announce the lineup for the music festival scheduled for June...
Officials with Gulf Coast jam announce the lineup for the music festival scheduled for June 3-5, 2022.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with Gulf Coast Jam have announced their 10th anniversary lineup.

Florida Georgia Line join Brooks & Dunn and Old Dominion to headline the three-day event at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach. The festival runs June 3-5, 2022.

Officials said Jordan Davis, Maddie & Tae and Mitchell Tenpenny have been added to the lineup that currently includes Gary Allan; Chris Janson; Scotty McCreery; Randy Rogers Band; Frankie Ballard; Tracy Lawrence; Tyler Rich; Darryl Worley; Corey Smith; Ryan Griffin; Steve Moakler; Elvie Shane; Tigirlily; Nate Barnes; Confederate Railroad; Presley & Taylor; Chandler Flint; and the Pepsi Southern Original winner.

Chris Stapleton’s schedule prevented him from headlining the 2022 event.

