Tiger Sharks gear up for Jefferson after season opener win over Marianna

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In Gulf County, this past Friday, the Tiger Sharks hosted Marianna for their season opener. Head coach, Tanner Jones, is now into his second year with the program bringing back most of his starters from the 2020 season and a pretty big older group.

On the other side of things, Coach Donaldson, graduated some major players from the year before, replacing a few key components on the offense, and the Tiger Sharks ended up taking this one 36-0.

D.J. Oliver, Collin Amison, and Aiden Gainer are just a few names that had a stellar opening week, but don’t forget about the big Port St. Joe line that got to work as well.

“Those guys, they put a lot of work in this summer,” said Coach Jones. “They had a great spring, a lot of work this summer. We tried to feed them as much protein as we could to bulk them up, especially early in the year with some of the teams we are playing that run the ball right at us. Hopefully, we can carry that on to the later part of the year and stay healthy. That’s definitely the biggest thing for us right now is being healthy.”

This week, the Sharks look ahead to a trip to Monticello to take on Jefferson County and starting Monday, the team is making adjustments for week two.

“<We’ve got to go back and correct some mistakes we made we made against Marianna,” said Coach Jones. “We saw some personnel issues. We want to switch some things out and get some guys a break. Right at halftime, D.J. and Aiden, our linemen, P.J., P.J. actually cramped in the game, they all play both ways. We’e got them on kickoff and kick return, so we are trying to figure out a way to pull them off, but still be competitive when we go out there. Luckily, we’ve got some young guys that showed up Friday night, and we can use them. That’s kind of what we are going to this week is to try and get some other guys reps to maybe take the burden off some of our starters.”

It will be a two hour trip east for Port St. Joe this Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. eastern.

