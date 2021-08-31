Advertisement

Tiger Sharks gear up for Jefferson after season opener win over Marianna

By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In Gulf County, this past Friday, the Tiger Sharks hosted Marianna for their season opener. Head coach, Tanner Jones, is now into his second year with the program bringing back most of his starters from the 2020 season and a pretty big older group.

On the other side of things, Coach Donaldson, graduated some major players from the year before, replacing a few key components on the offense, and the Tiger Sharks ended up taking this one 36-0.

D.J. Oliver, Collin Amison, and Aiden Gainer are just a few names that had a stellar opening week, but don’t forget about the big Port St. Joe line that got to work as well.

“Those guys, they put a lot of work in this summer,” said Coach Jones. “They had a great spring, a lot of work this summer. We tried to feed them as much protein as we could to bulk them up, especially early in the year with some of the teams we are playing that run the ball right at us. Hopefully, we can carry that on to the later part of the year and stay healthy. That’s definitely the biggest thing for us right now is being healthy.”

This week, the Sharks look ahead to a trip to Monticello to take on Jefferson County and starting Monday, the team is making adjustments for week two.

“<We’ve got to go back and correct some mistakes we made we made against Marianna,” said Coach Jones. “We saw some personnel issues. We want to switch some things out and get some guys a break. Right at halftime, D.J. and Aiden, our linemen, P.J., P.J. actually cramped in the game, they all play both ways. We’e got them on kickoff and kick return, so we are trying to figure out a way to pull them off, but still be competitive when we go out there. Luckily, we’ve got some young guys that showed up Friday night, and we can use them. That’s kind of what we are going to this week is to try and get some other guys reps to maybe take the burden off some of our starters.”

It will be a two hour trip east for Port St. Joe this Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. eastern.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Panama City Interim Chief Mark Smith, while driving to the station in response...
Man charged with animal cruelty after punching a puppy
Anyone with information in this case or sees Jones is asked to call 9-1-1.
Panama City Police searching for a man wanted in questioning
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
At 445 Grace Avenue, excitement for The Grace District bringing a modern and unique touch,...
New modern development coming to Downtown Panama City
As Hurricane Ida prepares to make landfall, several evacuees are relocating from the Louisiana...
Several local hotels welcome evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ida

Latest News

They are the first set of twins to win the world championship in the same event.
Twins, Federico and Luisa Jaramillo, become world champions together
Friday Night Overtime Week One Schedule, Highlights, and Scores (Part Three)
Friday Night Overtime Week One Schedule, Highlights, and Scores (Part Three)
Friday Night Overtime Week One Schedule, Highlights, and Scores (Part Two)
Friday Night Overtime Week One Schedule, Highlights, and Scores (Part Two)
Friday Night Overtime Week One Schedule, Highlights, and Scores (Part One)
Friday Night Overtime Week One Schedule, Highlights, and Scores (Part One)