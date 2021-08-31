Twins, Federico and Luisa Jaramillo, become world champions together

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Over the course of this past week, Pickos Ski School has played host to the IWWF World Under 17 and 21 Waterski Championships. Skiers from all over the globe came out to compete, but for two recent South Walton graduates, they made the journey from Columbia to Pickos four years ago to train with Cory Pickos himself. Now, they’re world champions together.

Twins, Luisa and Federico Jaramillo, have been on the water for most of their lives. What began as a way to spend time all together as a family turned into a passion for the sport of waterski.

“I got in one ski and loved it,” said Luisa Jaramillo. “Ever since then, I just started training. It’s really fun because I didn’t really know at first, so you have to learn so much stuff.”

“Somewhere along the way, I started winning, and I like to do this, and it was always a goal of mine since I started to be a world champion,” said Federico Jamarillo.

Federico made his dreams come true in 2018 becoming the U17 Junior Boys Slalom World Champion.

This year, Federico did it again, but he wasn’t the only twin to take home the hardware. Luisa won the U17 Junior *Girls Slalom World Championship as well.

The Jaramillo’s use the twin aspect to their advantage.

“It’s really fun,” said Luisa. “That’s my favorite part of all, that I get to do it with him, especially when we are training, even if he does go a little faster than girls, I’m always competing against him.”

“I can’t let her beat me, so I have got to keep getting better,” said Federico.

It doesn’t hurt that they are each other’s biggest fans.

“We get to go through everything together, all the competitions, and having her be the same level as we both are, it just makes it so much better because you experience everything twice,” said Federico.

“Anybody who has watched him ski, he has a really strong mind, and that’s 99 percent of this sport because you can train all you want, but if you go out there and your mind is not there with you, then that’s what messes you up,” said Luisa. “That’s something I have to learn because my mind was not built like that, but just seeing him, he has helped me a lot through it, so that’s what I’m most thankful for.”

Together since birth. Together on the water, and together taking the world of waterski by storm.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.