Weather forcing Bay District Schools to implement bus route changes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools says due to inclement weather on Tuesday and forecasts for the remainder of the week, the transportation department is implementing alternate dirt road protocols through the end of the day Friday, September 3.

The alternate stops are only for the routes listed specifically on the BDS website as ““Alternate Dirt Road Bus Stop Information.”

You can find the links to the bus routes for the North End and the Beach down below:

Alternate Dirt Road Bus Stop Information (North End)

Alternate Dirt Road Bus Stop Information (Beach)

IMPORTANT BUS UPDATE FOR PARENTS/GUARDIANS OF STUDENTS WHO LIVE ON SOME OF OUR DIRT ROADS: Due to inclement weather... Posted by Bay District Schools on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

