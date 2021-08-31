Advertisement

Weather forcing Bay District Schools to implement bus route changes

The transportation department is implementing the alternate dirt road protocols through the end...
The transportation department is implementing the alternate dirt road protocols through the end of the day Friday, September 3.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools says due to inclement weather on Tuesday and forecasts for the remainder of the week, the transportation department is implementing alternate dirt road protocols through the end of the day Friday, September 3.

The alternate stops are only for the routes listed specifically on the BDS website as ““Alternate Dirt Road Bus Stop Information.”

You can find the links to the bus routes for the North End and the Beach down below:

Alternate Dirt Road Bus Stop Information (North End)

Alternate Dirt Road Bus Stop Information (Beach)

IMPORTANT BUS UPDATE FOR PARENTS/GUARDIANS OF STUDENTS WHO LIVE ON SOME OF OUR DIRT ROADS: Due to inclement weather...

Posted by Bay District Schools on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
More than 700 grams of synthetic marijuana has been taken off city streets according to Panama...
Three arrested after hundreds of grams of synthetic marijuana allegedly found
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her
Panama City Police are looking for this man in connection with vehicle burglaries and attempted...
Panama City Police search for vehicle burglary suspect
Thousands of Floridians have received antibody treatments at one of the state's 21 infusion...
30,000+ Floridians receive monoclonal antibody treatment

Latest News

Officials with the Florida Department of Education are withholding school board members...
State withholds school board pay in two districts
Officials with the Florida Department of Education are withholding school board members...
Mask Confusion PKG
Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
The Florida Hospital Association said it's seeing a decrease in patients hospitalized with...
Florida Hospital Association seeing decrease in COVID hospitalizations