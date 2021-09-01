Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s attorney general says a grand jury has indicted three officers and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain.

The announcement Wednesday comes two years after the 23-year-old Black man was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in suburban Denver. All five were charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, while some also face other charges.

McClain’s death gained widespread attention during last year’s protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Facing pressure, the governor ordered Attorney General Phil Weiser to open a new criminal investigation. The officers weren’t charged in 2019 after a prosecutor said an autopsy couldn’t determine how McClain died.

The officers stopped McClain as he walked down the street in the city of Aurora after a 911 caller reported he looked suspicious.

