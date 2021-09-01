Advertisement

AG Commissioner Nikki Fried holds moment of silence for Floridians lost to COVID

The state's agriculture commissioner held a moment of silence Wednesday for the nearly 45,000 Floridians who have lost their lives to COVID since the pandemic began.(WCTV)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Commissioner of Agriculture and gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried held a moment of silence Wednesday to pay somber respects to the nearly 45,000 Floridians that have lost their lives to COVID since the start of the pandemic. She is calling on Floridians to do everything in their power to slow the spread.

Aside from the occasional camera shutter, the cabinet room was silent for a full minute. It was a gesture by Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture to recognize the 44,571 Floridians lost since the start of the pandemic.

“Let’s honor their lives by living ours with care and with respect for our neighbors and for our communities,” said Fried.

Fried said she felt it was important to recognize the lives lost in what she described as ‘a war’.

“We’ve got to do this together to get through this pandemic and make sure that we are utilizing all the tools in the shed. That’s masking up, that’s getting the vaccine,” said Fried.

The ceremony came the same day as the CDC reported four additional pediatric deaths in Florida. It’s a 17 percent jump from the week prior, bringing the total to 27 Florida children lost since the start of the pandemic.

“That’s heartbreaking, that we’re losing our children,” said Fried.

Fried renewed her appreciation for school districts mandating face masks, in defiance of the state.

“I’m just proud of them for sticking up for our kids and for their safety,” said Fried.

But so far in the school year, our analysis of student case rates based on numbers posted to 10 districts’ COVID dashboards with varying masking policies yielded no clear patterns.

Still, Fried is encouraging parents to mask-up their children.

“We’ve got to do everything we can,” said Fried.

In what may feel like a never-ending wave of COVID, there is a glimmer of hope. For the first time since August 7th, the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily cases has dropped below 20,000. Florida’s hospitalizations have also dropped from a peak of 16,579 patients down to 15,562 statewide.

