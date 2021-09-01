Advertisement

Disability advocates criticize park’s closure

Disability advocates urge for the reopening of the state's only fully handicap-accessible park.
Disability advocates urge for the reopening of the state's only fully handicap-accessible park.
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - For many, Labor Day is summer’s last hurrah, filled with time at the beach and barbecues, but many in the state’s physically disabled community are going to be left out because the state has been slow to reopen the one park that is dedicated to those with physical disabilities.

Rish Park is located on Cape San Blas on the Panhandle coast. The beachfront park is the state’s only fully handicap-accessible facility for outdoor recreation. The park has been closed since 2018′s Hurricane Michael. Disability advocates assert the state has been dragging its feet.

“This Labor Day weekend, this beautiful sunshine right now. I’d like to be at the beach. Fellow Floridians with disabilities would like to be at the beach. But Rish Park is closed,” said advocate Dr. J.R. Harding.

Drone video taken in August 2019, 10 months after Michael hit, shows damage to the beach walkway, but little else.

“It’s essentially like the Department of Transportation not knowing how to build a road,” said environmental engineer Dr. Max Lee.

Dr. Lee said the park should have been open long before now.

“The park itself was able to be open about two and a half years ago. I’d say eighty, seventy-five percent of it,” said Lee.

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities points out that it couldn’t risk someone getting hurt by opening the park before it’s fully ready. But the advocates argue the disabled often have shorter life spans and three years is a long time.

“So, think of your family and what would you do if three years of it was removed,” said Dr. Harding.

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities did point out there are other facilities, such as a new ADA compliant glass-bottom boat at Silver Springs, but Harding and Lee argued no facility matches the amenities at Rish Park. Rish Park is the only park operated by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. The advocates argue the park would be better managed by the state park system than APD.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

The state's agriculture commissioner held a moment of silence Wednesday for the nearly 45,000...
AG Commissioner Nikki Fried holds moment of silence for Floridians lost to COVID
Bay District Schools is holding a job fair, interviewing and hiring for multiple positions on...
Bay District Schools Job Fair
Walmart in Lynn Haven is holding a hurricane relief supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ida.
Supply Drive
Flea Across Florida is Florida's longest open market going from Jacksonville to Pensacola, and...
Washington County Flea Across America