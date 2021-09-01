Advertisement

Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Jenna Wood
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA – Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE:GTN) announced Wednesday that its portfolio of top local news television stations across 103 markets in the United States will partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

We’ve all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for the Gray Television family to help ‘Lift Up Louisiana.’

Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)(WBRC FOX6 News)

“Our local broadcast stations and The Salvation Army are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “The Salvation Army is known for its exemplary work and dedication to providing disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers. We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time. To help launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.”

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination
A group of Rutherford seniors spent the summer beautifying their school, only to find their...
Rutherford Middle & High School gets vandalized

Latest News

Tuesday Lynn Haven city leaders voted to bring back the Fourth of July fireworks display after...
Lynn Haven city leaders vote to bring back Fourth of July fireworks display
Reserved beach parking pass spots in Panama City Beach will be located in lots on Front Beach...
Panama City Beach beach parking passes now available
Bay County beaches will undergo repairs in the late fall due to erosion caused by Hurricane...
Bay County beach repair project
Bay County commisisoners approved a contract to resurface CR 388 East of CR 2301. (WJHG/WECP)
County Road 388 resurfacing project
This year's Jeep Jam is expected to bring in 8,000 jeepers. (WJHG/WECP)
Jeep Jam officially in drive at Panama City Beach