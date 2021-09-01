Advertisement

Local jury finds suspect guilty of pushing/kicking pregnant woman

On Tuesday, a Bay County jury found a man guilty on aggravated battery charges for injuring a...
On Tuesday, a Bay County jury found a man guilty on aggravated battery charges for injuring a pregnant woman.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, a Bay County jury found a man guilty on aggravated battery charges for injuring a pregnant woman.

State Attorney Larry Basford said the incident happened in February 2020. Basford said Luis Fabian Moran Rivas pushed and kicked the woman, who was six months pregnant at the time, in the back and stomach. The state attorney said a neighbor witnessed the attack that took place at the Foxwood Apartment complex in Panama City.

We’re told the defendant will be sentenced October 5. Basford said Moran Rivas could face up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

A representative from Haney Technical Center talks about openings the school has for its...
Massage therapy program kicks off at Haney Technical Center
The state's agriculture commissioner held a moment of silence Wednesday for the nearly 45,000...
COVID Reflection PKG
Disability advocates urge for the reopening of the state's only fully handicap-accessible park.
Disability advocates criticize park’s closure
The nearly 45,000 Floridians who have lost their lives to COVID since the pandemic began were...
Ag Commissioner holds moment of silence for Floridians lost to COVID