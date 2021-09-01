Local jury finds suspect guilty of pushing/kicking pregnant woman

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, a Bay County jury found a man guilty on aggravated battery charges for injuring a pregnant woman.

State Attorney Larry Basford said the incident happened in February 2020. Basford said Luis Fabian Moran Rivas pushed and kicked the woman, who was six months pregnant at the time, in the back and stomach. The state attorney said a neighbor witnessed the attack that took place at the Foxwood Apartment complex in Panama City.

We’re told the defendant will be sentenced October 5. Basford said Moran Rivas could face up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.