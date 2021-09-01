Local organizations gathering supplies to help Hurricane Ida victims

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several local businesses have found a cool way to help Hurricane Ida victims.

The owner of one of those businesses feels a personal connection to the victims.

Dat Cajun Place Owner Trudy White, is a Louisiana native who relocated to Panama City Beach with her family after Hurricane Katrina.

For her, giving back to people who were displaced in Ida’s aftermath, is personal.

“This community welcomed us here 16 years ago, almost to the date. Now I get to go back, unfortunately, go back and help my friends and family back down there again,” White said.

White is assisting comeback coolers, an organization that collects much-needed supplies for those who have been in the path of a natural disaster.

Another local business joining the effort, The Sheraton Panama City Beach.

“We certainly know what happens when you go through a hurricane,” David Griffin, Director of Sales and Marketing for Sheraton Panama City Beach said.

The hotel sustained major damage in Hurricane Michael, forcing it to shut down for about 10 months.

“Because of that we received, a lot of supplies here, a lot of things that were donated by a lot of people and from a lot of different locations including Louisiana,” Griffin said.

Now hotel staff is returning the favor.

“They came to our aid, and so knowing that with what happened in the New Orleans area and the Louisiana area, we wanted to be a part of something to give back to them as well,” Griffin said.

Comeback Coolers came up with a creative and colorful way to collect supplies.

“We want to collect new and used coolers, as long as they’re operable. We want them to be decorated, they cannot be a Comeback Cooler if they’re not decorated,” Aimee Gilmer, Comeback Cooler Board Member, and Florida Chapter Leader said.

The organization looks to spread messages of hope to victims as they begin to pick up the pieces of their lives.

“Those are some of the most important parts here to spread the message of encouragement and survivorship to these people who are without power still who have just faced what we faced in Hurricane Michael,” Gilmer said.

“Guys, come on down and help us out, give us as many donations as you can. You can also come here and buy beer from the bar and put it in the boxes. Anything that y’all donate here, DCP is gonna match it,” White said.

The Sheraton will match any donations they receive as well.

Comeback Coolers is also accepting donations for linemen buckets and kids’ coolers.

Items needed for the coolers can be located on Comeback Coolers’ Facebook page and website.

On Thursday, the team will go out to four schools and four businesses collecting supplies in the community.

That same night, the coolers will be transported to Mississippi, where they will sit for a packing party on Friday.

The team will leave Saturday morning, out of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, the hub, of Comeback Coolers.

From there they will head on to Louisiana.

The organization is also accepting donations through both Venmo and PayPal at Comebackcoolers@gmail.com.

