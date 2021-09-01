Advertisement

Massage therapy program kicks off at Haney Technical Center

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Alex Murphy dropped by Newschannel 7 Wednesday to talk about Haney Technical Center’s massage therapy program.

She said now is the time to register before the program begins on Tuesday, September 7th. Registration for the hands-on program is only once per year, and no prior experience is needed.

Murphy explained the massage therapy program is 9 months long. The classes are Monday through Thursday. Murphy said the program teaches students everything needed to pass the exam and get licensed. Courses include sports massage, hot stone massage, paraffin waxing therapies, operating a massage business, and many more.

Murphy said financial aid is available. She said the application to the massage therapy program can be found online on Haney Technical Center’s website.

For more information, you can watch the full interview attached to this story.

