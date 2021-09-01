National Overdose Awareness Day sheds light on a major issue in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday was a day to raise awareness and bring more public knowledge to the dangers of opioids and the stigmas of addiction.

Bay County has seen its share of overdoses over the last few years. It’s a problem for many communities.

Tuesday was a day to bring that problem to light with National Overdose Awareness Day.

“Most people, it’s a cunning and powerful disease where they don’t know that they need the help until it’s too late,” Crisis Services Program Director Jennifer Davis said.

At the Life Management Center in Panama City, we’re told addiction and mental illness are a dual-diagnosis.

“If you really start to dig deep on somebody who has an addiction problem, typically they have an underlying mental illness and the addiction is just a band-aid to try and numb them from the pain of whatever illness or trauma they’re suffering from,” said Davis.

From July 2020 to June 2021, Davis estimates they’ve helped almost 4,700 individuals with substance abuse issues. Issues Davis said they’ve seen more of since Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

“And then you pair that with street drugs where you don’t know the contents and people are taking things that can potentially be fatal,” said Davis.

As of the end of July, Bay County Sheriff officials said there were 208 overdoses, with 18 of those being fatal. Compare that to April, when there were 150 overdoses, with 15 of those being fatal.

“Step one is admitting someone is powerless over their disease,” said Davis.

If the patients identified they have a history of addiction, they’re provided with two Naloxone kits to take home after treatment.

“Inside each kit, there’s a nasal spray and then there’s an easy way when you rip off to actually give the instructions,” said Davis. “With addiction, what typically ends up happening with opioids is it’ll make it so the person stops breathing and what this rescue drug can do is work to help reverse the effects of the drug so that they start breathing and hopefully have a chance at life.”

A chance at life that Davis hopes this national day brings out of the shadows.

We reached out to the Bay County Sheriffs Office, but no one was available to be interviewed Tuesday. Special Investigations Division Lieutenant Kevin Francis told us last month, the rate of overdoses going up shows the drug activity increasing.

