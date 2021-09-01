Advertisement

National Overdose Awareness Day sheds light on a major issue in Bay County

At the Life Management Center in Panama City, we're told addiction and mental illness are a...
At the Life Management Center in Panama City, we're told addiction and mental illness are a dual-diagnosis.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday was a day to raise awareness and bring more public knowledge to the dangers of opioids and the stigmas of addiction.

Bay County has seen its share of overdoses over the last few years. It’s a problem for many communities.

Tuesday was a day to bring that problem to light with National Overdose Awareness Day.

“Most people, it’s a cunning and powerful disease where they don’t know that they need the help until it’s too late,” Crisis Services Program Director Jennifer Davis said.

At the Life Management Center in Panama City, we’re told addiction and mental illness are a dual-diagnosis.

“If you really start to dig deep on somebody who has an addiction problem, typically they have an underlying mental illness and the addiction is just a band-aid to try and numb them from the pain of whatever illness or trauma they’re suffering from,” said Davis.

From July 2020 to June 2021, Davis estimates they’ve helped almost 4,700 individuals with substance abuse issues. Issues Davis said they’ve seen more of since Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

“And then you pair that with street drugs where you don’t know the contents and people are taking things that can potentially be fatal,” said Davis.

As of the end of July, Bay County Sheriff officials said there were 208 overdoses, with 18 of those being fatal. Compare that to April, when there were 150 overdoses, with 15 of those being fatal.

“Step one is admitting someone is powerless over their disease,” said Davis.

If the patients identified they have a history of addiction, they’re provided with two Naloxone kits to take home after treatment.

“Inside each kit, there’s a nasal spray and then there’s an easy way when you rip off to actually give the instructions,” said Davis. “With addiction, what typically ends up happening with opioids is it’ll make it so the person stops breathing and what this rescue drug can do is work to help reverse the effects of the drug so that they start breathing and hopefully have a chance at life.”

A chance at life that Davis hopes this national day brings out of the shadows.

We reached out to the Bay County Sheriffs Office, but no one was available to be interviewed Tuesday. Special Investigations Division Lieutenant Kevin Francis told us last month, the rate of overdoses going up shows the drug activity increasing.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
More than 700 grams of synthetic marijuana has been taken off city streets according to Panama...
Three arrested after hundreds of grams of synthetic marijuana allegedly found
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her
Panama City Police are looking for this man in connection with vehicle burglaries and attempted...
Panama City Police search for vehicle burglary suspect
Thousands of Floridians have received antibody treatments at one of the state's 21 infusion...
30,000+ Floridians receive monoclonal antibody treatment

Latest News

Everything from toilet paper, bug spray, roofing nails, and tarps. And Tuesday, the supplies...
The Seaside community collects supplies for our neighbors in Louisiana
A group of Rutherford seniors spent the summer beautifying their school, only to find their...
Rutherford Middle & High School gets vandalized
The City of Panama City is reporting a release of 195,000 gallons of raw sewage due to a lift...
Poston Bayou under advisory after raw sewage release
Rain chances will return tonight, but decrease in the days ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast